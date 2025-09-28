Experts and governmental water representatives from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Türkiye convened in Izmir, the western coast of Türkiye, from Sept. 23-25 to advance cross-border knowledge sharing on digital solutions for sustainable water management in agriculture.

Organized by the Turkish Water Institute (SUEN) with support from Switzerland’s Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the study tour was held under the Blue Peace Middle East initiative.

Agriculture consumes over 80% of freshwater resources in the Middle East, posing critical challenges for farmers, families and communities. During the three-day program at Türkiye’s International Agricultural Research and Training Center (UTAEM), participants explored innovative technologies aimed at improving irrigation efficiency, including remote sensing, satellite monitoring, IoT applications, sensors and automated irrigation systems.

“With increasing pressures on our region’s water resources, our primary goal is enhancing efficiency in agriculture, which consumes the largest share of water. The exchange of knowledge, practices and experiences gained through this project will provide valuable contributions to all our countries,” said Dr. Tuğba Evrim Maden, Blue Peace Middle East Managing Committee Member and Policy Development Coordinator at SUEN.

Delegates shared insights from their countries, highlighting how digital platforms for drought risk mapping and irrigation management are being applied in practice. Mohammed al-Roubi, head of Contracts Department at Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation, said, “Remote sensing ensures that irrigation is optimized without excess or deficiency. It helps identify areas where efficiency can be improved and guides investments in modern irrigation infrastructure and practices.”

During hands-on field visits in Izmir, participants got a close-up look at how technology is transforming agriculture. They observed drone-assisted crop monitoring, sensor-driven irrigation and smart water management systems in real-time, seeing firsthand how these tools help farmers use water more efficiently.

Experts highlighted that improving water productivity isn’t just a technical issue; it’s closely tied to food security, rural livelihoods and fostering cooperation across the region.

“The workshop has been invaluable for sharing expertise among countries, particularly in using satellite imagery, remote sensing and modern irrigation systems,” said Ayed Hussein Kazem from Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources. “Iraq is committed to staying connected with other nations, transferring knowledge, and launching innovative projects that strengthen agriculture and water management.”