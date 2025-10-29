Republic gold coins, which have been minted for 100 years, continue to hold a significant place in investment portfolios and jewelry preferences in Türkiye, surpassing even historical banknotes in prestige.

Following the proclamation of the Republic on Oct. 29, 1923, new legislation was required to mint coins for the Republican era. The first gold coin was produced in 1925 at the Mint in the courtyard of Topkapı Palace. The 5-lira coin was presented to then Finance Minister Abdülhalik Renda to be given to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The first Republican 5-lira coin reached its modern standard in 1951, while the first 5-lira gold jewelry piece was minted in 1927. Coins featuring Atatürk’s portrait appeared in 1944, and jewelry with his image was first produced in 1938.

Faruk Gözübüyük, General Manager of the Mint and Stamp Printing House at the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, said that Republic gold coins are produced exclusively by the Mint and undergo highly secure processes including casting, rolling, cutting, annealing, stamping, edge serration, and quality control. Coins and jewelry are produced in 22 karat gold across 10 sizes and weights.

“The coins featuring Atatürk are commonly called ‘Ata Lira,’” Gözübüyük said. “Jewelry coins are thinner and primarily purchased for adornment. Each coin bears inscriptions marking the Republic’s founding year, the minting year, Atatürk’s portrait, and Ankara as the mint location.”

Modernization of the Mint has introduced automated production lines, faster rolling systems, and tighter quality control measures. Gözübüyük also noted that the Kartal Gold Production Line, which doubles production capacity, has been completed and is undergoing testing.

Market preferences show that Meskük 100, Ziynet 100, and Ziynet 25 coins are the most popular, and gold-based financial instruments like the S1 Gold Certificate are being introduced, offering investors a way to trade and convert small units of gold.