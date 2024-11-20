Search efforts have resumed to find two Belarusian sisters who went missing while climbing in the Aladağlar mountains of central Türkiye. Valentino and Mariao Ivankova, 36-year-old twin sisters, began their ascent to Kızılkaya Peak from Sokullupınar on Nov. 16. They were expected to return to their base camp by Nov. 18, but after losing contact with them, the Belarusian Consulate notified the Niğde governor's office on Nov. 19, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The Niğde Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams have been actively searching the Sokullupınar route, which covers Kızılkaya Peak and the Emli Valley region. Around 15 rescue personnel are involved in the operation, aided by a manned reconnaissance plane sent from Ankara to assist with aerial scanning of the area.

The search has been challenging due to the terrain and weather conditions, but authorities are determined to locate the sisters. The teams are continuing their efforts, hoping for a successful outcome. The missing climbers are believed to have become disoriented during their climb, and their families and authorities are anxiously awaiting news of their whereabouts.