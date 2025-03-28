A baby rhesus monkey found abandoned in a package at Antalya's intercity bus terminal has been successfully integrated into a new family at the Antalya Natural Life Park, officials said Thursday.

The monkey, named "Fıstık" ("Peanut"), was seized by authorities on Dec. 26 at the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Intercity Bus Terminal in southern Türkiye, said Aygül Arsun, director of the Antalya Natural Life Park.

After undergoing health checks, the monkey was transferred to the wildlife park, where it was placed in quarantine and rehabilitation, Arsun told reporters. Following the completion of these procedures, the baby monkey was gradually introduced to a new family within the park.

"We conducted trial introductions to help the family accept the new member," Arsun said. "In the end, they welcomed Fıstık. Muko, an adult female, adopted the baby. She had previously raised another young monkey, and now she cares for both."

Arsun emphasized that all animals in the park were confiscated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry due to illegal wildlife trafficking and are under protection.

She noted that the animals undergo regular weight monitoring and health checkups to ensure their well-being.

"Fıstık was frightened when it arrived, likely separated from its mother too early and malnourished," Arsun said. "Initial health examinations showed signs of stress and weakness. During quarantine, we monitored its health and provided proper nutrition. Now, it is in good condition. We estimated it was about two or three months old when it arrived. Now, it's nearing six months. Though slightly smaller than typical for its age, we expect it to catch up."

Arsun said Fıstık has fully adapted to the group and is accepted by its new mother and siblings.

"They've been together for about 15 days, and the group has recognized Fıstık as one of their own," she said. "The mother is the eldest member of the group. Since Fıstık is smaller than the other young monkey she raised, she embraces and protects it even more."