An owl found exhausted in Sarıkamış, northeastern Kars, Türkiye, will be released back into its natural habitat after receiving medical care.

Local residents discovered the owl in a weakened state near Çatak village and promptly alerted authorities. The bird was handed over to the Sarıkamış Allahuekber Mountains National Parks team, which operates under the Kars Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

Following standard wildlife rescue protocols, the owl was carefully transported to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center at Kafkas University, where it underwent treatment and recovery.

Ebubekir Yıldırım, one of the residents who found the owl, described the incident: “The owl had fallen near Çatak village, and some friends spotted it. We immediately contacted the Nature Conservation and National Parks team and handed it over so it could receive care.”

At the rehabilitation center, wildlife specialists provided medical attention to ensure the owl regained its strength. Officials emphasized that the bird’s condition is stable and that it is responding well to treatment.

Once fully recovered, the owl will be released back into its natural environment in the forests surrounding Sarıkamış, allowing it to resume its normal life.