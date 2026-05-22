A new study published in Addicta, the international peer-reviewed journal of the Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay), has found that increasing levels of depression are associated with more severe gambling behavior, stronger feelings of losing control and reduced motivation to seek treatment among individuals with gambling disorder.

According to a statement by Yeşilay, the study was conducted by Yeşilay Scientific Board Member and Addicta Editor-in-Chief Hakan Coşkunol, along with researchers Irem Peker and Oğuz Peker.

The research examined 60 male patients seeking help for a gambling disorder, with participants averaging 35 years of age. Researchers evaluated depression severity, gambling behavior and treatment motivation simultaneously.

The findings showed that gambling behavior intensified as depression levels increased. Participants with higher levels of depression were also more likely to feel unable to stop gambling and less likely to trust that treatment could help them overcome the problem.

The study further found that individuals with more severe gambling problems often sought treatment because of external pressures rather than personal motivation. Financial difficulties, family pressure and social problems emerged as key factors driving treatment-seeking behavior.

Researchers noted that many participants viewed gambling as a way to earn money or escape personal difficulties. One of the most common misconceptions identified in the study was the belief that a winning streak was just around the corner.

As this belief strengthened, participants spent more time and money gambling, making it increasingly difficult to quit. The study found that these thought patterns became more deeply rooted over time, even as individuals continued to believe they remained in control of their behavior.

The research also highlighted the prevalence of additional mental health conditions among participants. At least one psychiatric disorder was identified in 68.3% of those studied, with depression emerging as the most common condition. The rate of diagnosed depression among participants stood at 35%.

According to the findings, individuals without additional mental health problems were generally more willing to seek support, while the presence of depression and other psychiatric conditions was associated with lower motivation to pursue treatment.

The study concluded that gambling disorders should be addressed not only as a behavioral addiction but also as a mental health issue closely linked to an individual's emotional well-being and patterns of thinking.

"Gambling disorders are often discussed only in terms of financial losses," Coşkunol said. "However, our research shows there is a very strong mental health dimension to the issue. As depression deepens, people may find it increasingly difficult to control their gambling behavior, while worsening gambling problems can further increase hopelessness and psychological distress."

He added that gambling addictions should be evaluated by taking into account an individual's mental state, thought patterns and life circumstances, rather than focusing solely on the financial consequences of the disorder.