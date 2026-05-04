A study conducted across Türkiye indicates that economic challenges, evolving social expectations and shifting cultural dynamics are playing a decisive role in how young people approach marriage and family life, according to findings shared by Istanbul Family Foundation Chair Üner Karabıyık.

The research, based on responses from approximately 5,000 participants in 26 provinces, provides a broad snapshot of attitudes toward marriage, family formation and having children, particularly among younger generations navigating life in urban environments.

Karabıyık said one of the most notable findings is that individuals who are married and have children report higher levels of happiness, peace and a sense of security compared with those who are single. In contrast, single individuals and those with higher levels of education were more likely to report experiencing pressure, anxiety and dissatisfaction.

The study examined how family life is perceived in metropolitan settings, where rising living costs, career pressures and changing social norms increasingly shape personal decisions. Participants were asked about the meaning of family life in large cities, the obstacles to forming a household and the factors influencing decisions about marriage and parenthood.

Economic concerns emerged as the most significant barrier. Rising costs associated with housing, weddings and household setup were frequently cited as reasons for delaying or avoiding marriage. At the same time, about 10% of respondents said they feel happier and more secure living alone, suggesting a gradual shift in social attitudes.

Career considerations also appear to influence decisions. According to the study, around 5% of men and 9% of women who identified career goals as a priority said they view starting a family as a potential obstacle to their professional advancement. The findings point to a growing tension between traditional expectations around family life and modern career trajectories.

Karabıyık said financial incentives alone are unlikely to reverse these trends. He pointed to international examples, including South Korea, where extensive government support programs have not succeeded in increasing birth rates over the long term. Despite significant spending over more than a decade, fertility rates there continued to decline, underscoring the limits of purely economic solutions.

Instead, he said, policymakers and institutions should also focus on psychosocial and cultural factors that influence family formation. These include changing expectations around lifestyle, the influence of social media and the perceived costs of marriage.

The study found that social media has contributed to rising expectations, with many young people viewing non-essential items, such as elaborate wedding ceremonies and fully furnished homes, as necessary components of marriage. This, in turn, increases financial pressure and raises the threshold for entering into marriage.

Karabıyık said families also play a critical role in shaping outcomes. He suggested that parents can help ease the process by reducing expectations and supporting simpler, more accessible approaches to marriage. Reassessing traditions that add financial burden, he said, could make it easier for young people to form families.

The findings come as Türkiye, like many countries, faces broader demographic challenges. Fertility rates in numerous developed and developing nations have fallen below the population replacement level of 2.1 children per woman, raising concerns about aging populations and long-term economic sustainability.

Karabıyık framed the issue as both a social and strategic concern, arguing that stronger family structures contribute to overall societal stability. He said research indicates that societies with higher rates of marriage and family formation tend to report greater levels of social cohesion and individual well-being.

Despite changing attitudes, the study also suggests that family remains a central value. A large majority of respondents described family as a primary source of happiness, peace and security, even as practical barriers to marriage increase.

Karabıyık also addressed the portrayal of family life in media, saying that television programs and online content often emphasize conflict and dysfunction, which may shape perceptions among younger audiences. He urged young people to form their views based on broader social realities rather than selective representations.

The findings highlight the complexity of declining marriage rates and lower birth rates, pointing to the need for a multifaceted approach that combines economic support with cultural and social initiatives.