The Parliamentary Subcommittee on Peer Bullying, established under the Petition Committee, convened under the leadership of Justice and Development Party Istanbul MP Yıldız Konal Süslü to discuss measures to combat bullying in schools. Representatives from the Ministry of National Education (MEB), the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) and academia presented their findings and recommendations during the meeting.

RTÜK Vice President Deniz Güler shared data from a survey conducted in 2021 with 6,500 young people across 26 provinces. The results showed that 95% of respondents have at least one social media account, while 17.7% have an additional account unknown to their families.

“Young people’s daily use of social media is on the rise, and this creates an important dynamic in both their personal lives and the broader societal landscape,” Güler explained. The survey also found that 92% of young people use the internet daily, 76% watch television, 41% use digital platforms and 34% listen to the radio.

Güler highlighted the significant role of media in shaping societal perceptions of bullying, warning that poorly regulated media content could normalize and even promote bullying behaviors.

“If the media does not regulate these contents properly, bullying can be normalized and even encouraged,” Güler said. He further emphasized that the media can also act as a strong tool for raising awareness and encouraging prevention if managed correctly.

Mustafa Otrar, general director of special education and guidance services at MEB, provided an overview of the ministry’s initiatives to address violence and bullying. In the 2023-2024 academic year, approximately 7 million students, 144,000 teachers and 857,000 parents were reached through violence prevention programs.

Specific training on peer bullying covered 4.3 million students, 185,000 teachers and 185,000 parents across all school levels. Otrar noted the importance of avoiding labeling children as bullies, as this could lead to stigmatization that is potentially more harmful than the behavior itself. “Sometimes, even if a child is not a bully, the pressure created by this label can cause more harm than bullying itself,” Otrar added.

Otrar also pointed out that a single guidance counselor is currently responsible for 428 students, indicating a need for more resources in this area. He added, “Shifting the burden from just preventing bullying to providing adequate support for students requires additional investment in our school guidance services.”

Psycho-educational programs focusing on cyberbullying awareness reached around 476,000 students. Otrar also remarked that violence often perpetuates itself, with victims and perpetrators likely to repeat the behavior. “We know that the cycle of violence continues as those who suffer from violence often repeat the same behavior,” he said.

Professor Aysun Doğan, head of the Psychology Department at Ege University, discussed the increasing prevalence of bullying among children and adolescents, based on a longitudinal study conducted in 62 provinces involving 5,600 children, 5,000 mothers and 1,500 fathers. Doğan also revealed that bullying is present at every educational level, starting as early as preschool.

She explained, “Bullying is not confined to one age group or level; it can be seen even in preschool, and the risks increase in first, fifth and ninth grades.”

The study identified first, fifth, and ninth grades as periods with heightened risk for bullying, Doğan stated that nearly half of all children experience bullying, either as perpetrators or victims. “The bullying rates among children are alarmingly high, with nearly 50% of children either engaging in bullying or becoming victims of it,” she said.

With Türkiye’s child population estimated at 18 million, approximately 9 million-10 million children are affected. Victimization rates were reported to be as high as 70% while cyberbullying rates among middle and high school students ranged between 40% and 50%.

Subcommittee Chair Yıldız Konal Süslü emphasized the importance of equipping teachers with skills to address bullying. “We hope for a future where every teacher becomes a capable guide in combating violence. We look forward to those days with optimism,” she said.

She added, “Teachers must be trained not only in preventing bullying but also in identifying its early signs and responding effectively.”

The meeting underscored the need for a comprehensive approach involving educators, parents and media platforms to effectively address bullying and its far-reaching impacts on individuals and society.