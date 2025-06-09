A new species of tick, Haemaphysalis longicornis, has been identified in Türkiye for the first time, according to researchers at Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University (TOGÜ). The discovery, which marks the 56th tick species recorded in the country, has sparked concern among health experts due to the species' potential to transmit over 30 disease-causing pathogens.

The finding was announced by professor Adem Keskin, head of the Biology Department at TOGÜ’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, who has collaborated with Dr. Kandai Doi from the Wildlife Ecology Department of Japan’s Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute.

Keskin stated that the species was first brought to their attention in 2023 when a person in Istanbul discovered a tick on their body and submitted it for analysis. Following careful examination, the researchers identified the tick as Haemaphysalis longicornis, an invasive species native to East Asia, particularly China.

“We believe this tick species has now established itself in Türkiye,” said Keskin.

“Our collaborative study on Haemaphysalis longicornis with Dr. Kandai Doi was published in the internationally recognized journal Experimental and Applied Acarology.”

The team monitored the tick’s presence in Türkiye more closely following the initial identification. Since September of last year, they have collected regular samples from the same region and observed all life stages of the tick – larvae, nymphs and adult females – suggesting that the species is now reproducing and spreading locally.

One of the most alarming aspects of this discovery is the tick's potential to carry a wide range of pathogens. “Haemaphysalis longicornis is known to have a high vector potential, similar to Hyalomma marginatum, and has been associated with more than 30 disease agents,” Keskin noted.

Under a project supported by TOGÜ and its rectorate, researchers are currently tracking the population of this tick species and studying the pathogens it may carry.

“We are not only observing how the population is growing but also assessing the presence and prevalence of disease-causing organisms,” he added.

Doi emphasized that this species is considered invasive and has already caused public health issues in other parts of the world. “It’s widely found in China and Australia, and it reached the United States after 2017, leading to serious problems in animal health. Now, for the first time, it has been documented in Türkiye,” he said.

As the tick spreads, both experts stressed the importance of ongoing research, public awareness and precautionary measures to mitigate the risks associated with this invasive species. Further molecular studies are also underway to clarify taxonomy and confirm species identity, which may lead to updates in the classification of some tick types currently found in Türkiye.

Also known as the longhorned tick, Haemaphysalis longicornis is a parasitic arachnid originally native to East Asia. It is known for its ability to reproduce without mating (parthenogenesis), allowing it to spread rapidly. It feeds on a wide range of hosts, including livestock, wildlife and humans, and is capable of transmitting diseases such as severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), theileriosis and babesiosis.