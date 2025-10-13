With the arrival of autumn, upper respiratory tract infections have risen across Istanbul, though health authorities stress that the increase follows a recurring seasonal pattern observed every year, according to Istanbul Provincial Health Director associate professor Abdullah Emre Güner.

Güner explained that, as in previous years, the expected seasonal pattern has emerged again this fall, with public health experts closely monitoring the situation through an early warning system.

“Across Istanbul, there has been an 8% increase in upper respiratory tract infection cases this month compared to the same month last year. However, the data shows no cause for alarm, as similar trends were recorded in previous years,” Güner said.

He noted that the seasonal rise in infections is largely driven by the transition from summer to autumn and the reopening of schools. “During these periods, especially when schools reopen, children come into closer contact and may carry pathogens home, contributing to the spread of respiratory infections,” he added.

Recalling that Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu initiated a hygiene education program in schools during his time as Istanbul’s health director, Güner said children continue to receive training to act as “health ambassadors.”

“We teach students to wash their hands frequently, pay attention to hygiene and ensure classrooms are well-ventilated. These simple habits help break the chain of infection both in schools and at home,” he said.

Güner underlined that while upper respiratory tract infections are typically mild, they can pose health risks for certain groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

“If we maintain hygiene and keep distance in crowded places like public transport, we can get through this period more comfortably,” he said. “Those who are sick should wear masks and avoid close contact with others. This is not only about protecting ourselves but also about safeguarding those around us.”

According to Güner, influenza and coronavirus cases are being detected among the current infections, though at manageable levels. Currently, out of every 100 patients in Istanbul, only 13 are infected with the influenza virus. We’re also seeing rhinoviruses and adenoviruses among the causes,” he explained.

Highlighting that hospitals across the city are well-prepared, Güner assured residents that there are no issues in accessing medical services. “We have been preparing for this period for years. Our chest disease and infection wards are on alert and additional intensive care resources are ready if needed. Citizens can rest assured, treatment is accessible, from family health centers to hospitals and intensive care units,” he said.