After four years of meticulous restoration work, the historical Russian Church in the Oltu district of Erzurum has been successfully completed. The restoration was undertaken as part of the "Financial Support Program for the Development of Social Infrastructure and Tourism Infrastructure" for nonprofit organizations (NGOs).

Oltu District Governor Cevdet Bakkal highlighted the significance of Erzurum as a popular winter tourism destination, attracting a considerable number of Russian tourists who visit the city to explore its historical landmarks. Art historian professor Haldun Özkan further emphasized the rarity of the Russian Church, stating, "It represents one of the few surviving examples in our region that bear the traces of that period. In that respect, it holds great tourism potential and is a valuable historical work."

Designed by renowned Russian architect Mikhailovich Verjbitsky in the 19th century, the church spans an impressive area of 480 square meters (5,166.68 square feet). Construction of the church is estimated to have taken place between the years 1877 and 1917, encompassing the period from the Ottoman-Russian War to the Bolshevik Revolution. During the restoration process, careful attention was paid to restoring the church to its original form, based on archival photographs.

The project, initiated in 2018 with the support of the Northeast Anatolian Development Agency (KUDAKA), was jointly prepared by the governorship, district governorship, and municipality. Restoration work commenced in 2019, and today, the project stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between various stakeholders.

Governor Bakkal expressed optimism regarding the high demand for visits to the church following its reopening. He noted that the restored church would become a significant attraction, contributing to the diversification of tourism offerings in the region. The project aims to enhance historical awareness and position the Oltu church as a distinctive destination for both domestic and international tourists, thereby promoting tourism diversity and raising awareness of historical artifacts.

The historical Russian church is restored to its original form, Oltu, Erzurum, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

Professor Özkan revealed that the church's authentic name is the Alexander Nevsky Church. He explained that the Russian soldiers constructed churches in the occupied regions as a means to bolster their morale and facilitate prayer, and this particular church was built for that purpose.

Özkan emphasized the significance of the restoration, stating, "The building, constructed using camber stone, a heating system was installed utilizing a device where a stove is placed inside the wall of a room, circulating heat through pipes to warm the various rooms. Its functional simplicity is a distinguishing characteristic."

Drawing attention to the Russian efforts during that period, Özkan highlighted that approximately 1 million rubles were allocated to build nearly 70 churches. Among the projects implemented by the renowned architect Mihalovic, three churches can be found in our region. These include the Fethiye Mosque in Kars, another in Sarıkamış, and the third in Oltu. The Russian Church, now restored to its former glory, promises to be an alluring attraction, attracting visitors from far and wide, and contributing to the region's flourishing tourism sector.