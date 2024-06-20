Ginolu Castle, situated on a cliff in Kastamonu's Çatalzeytin district in northern Türkiye, overlooks both Ginolu Bay and the Black Sea's beauty. After completing restoration work, it is now awaiting visitors.

Ginolu Bay, which greets the Black Sea, is located 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the district center. The castle, with its first settlement dating back to the fifth century B.C., gained importance during the Venetian and Genoese colonization.

Also known as "Kinolis Castle," it offers views of a harbor to the east, the blue expanse of the Black Sea to the north, the uniquely beautiful Ginolu Bay to the west and the Ginolu neighborhood to the south.

Thus, visitors can see the sea from three sides of the castle.

Restoration work on the castle, initiated in 2021 by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Çatalzeytin Municipality, has been completed. Once the remaining minor issues are addressed, the castle is expected to boost local tourism.

Çatalzeytin Mayor Ahmet Demir told AA that Ginolu Castle boasts natural beauty and noted that it is intertwined with Ginolu Bay and its harbor.

"In 2021, we undertook restoration work; some parts of the walls deteriorated; we carried out excellent work, preserving its natural state and structure and beautifying the old walking paths with natural stones. After completing the lighting in the coming days, it will be fully opened to tourism, it will be a great asset for our district, we invite everyone to see Çatalzeytin Ginolu Castle," he said.

Providing information about the castle's condition before the restoration, Demir said: "It used to be neglected and in ruins. The maintenance and repairs we carried out have made a significant contribution. Once we address some minor deficiencies, we expect positive feedback. Ginolu Castle existed before Çatalzeytin became known."

Demir highlighted the castle's unique location: "From the castle, you can watch the sunrise in the morning and the sunset in the evening. We have a magnificent natural setting. I believe every service I provide here yields positive returns. Visitors are captivated when they come here."

It is estimated that the fortress was built between the A.D. ninth and 11th centuries. Ginolu Castle played a significant role during the Venetian and Genoese colonization of the Black Sea coast. In Ottoman times, the fortress was certainly expanded and repaired.

The castle is mentioned in a letter to Tamerlane, dating back to the years 1403-1406, written by Ruy Gonzalez de Clavijo. He mentions a powerful fortress with a Muslim ruler named Isfandiyar, who pays tribute to Tamerlane. Back then, the castle was surrounded by thick forests that provided the best wood for the construction of bows.