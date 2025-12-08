A retired vocational and technical high school teacher in Nevşehir, central Türkiye, is transforming discarded wood into handmade miniatures and decorative items, demonstrating how post-retirement engagement can evolve into a form of environmental contribution and personal fulfillment.

After 35 years in the classroom, 67-year-old Mehmet Demir set up a personal workshop in the basement of his home, equipped with tools he gradually purchased following his retirement. Unable to disconnect from the workshop setting that shaped his professional life, Demir now spends his days crafting ship models, miniature replicas of historic structures, wooden clocks, doors and art panels made entirely from materials destined for disposal.

Demir emphasized that his work not only reduces waste but also enables him to use his time efficiently. Discarded scraps from industrial workshops and leftover lumber are turned into detailed, high-value pieces rather than being burned or thrown away.

“Every material I use is waste,” he said. “I incur almost no cost, and instead of ending up in the stove or garbage, these pieces become meaningful works. I spent my career in active workshop environments, and I continue that rhythm in retirement.”

Demir noted that the mental engagement provided by craftsmanship is just as important as its environmental contribution. He explained that working with his hands, planning new models and solving structural challenges keeps him focused, productive and mentally refreshed.

“Even in retirement, I spend my days in a way that adds value,” he added. “Crafting reduces stress, sharpens the mind and helps prevent cognitive decline. Instead of sitting idly in cafes, I produce something new every day, and that is deeply fulfilling.”

The retired teacher plans to open an exhibition in the coming period, not for commercial gain, but to encourage hobby-making among retirees and to highlight the importance of recycling and creative reuse.

“My intention is to set an example,” Demir said. “Many retirees struggle to find direction or meaningful activities. If these works show even a few people the value of staying active, then I will have achieved my goal.”