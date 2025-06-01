As part of a project aimed at monitoring the stork population in Sinop, northern Türkiye, a young stork that was ringed two years ago has successfully returned to the same plain where it hatched after completing its migration journey.

The "Stork Population Project in Saraydüzü Cuma Plain" is being carried out by Sinop University with contributions from Ondokuz Mayıs University, Ankara University and Saraydüzü Mehmet Akif Ersoy Anatolian High School. Now in its fourth year, the project continues its efforts to monitor the local stork population while ensuring the birds can live in a safe environment.

Associate professor Evrim Sönmez from Sinop University’s Faculty of Education, Department of Mathematics and Science Education, who is part of the project team, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project has great significance for the future of storks.

Sönmez explained that they have ringed hundreds of stork chicks in the region since the project began in 2022, and this year, for the first time, they identified the return of one of those ringed birds.

"We have ringed 195 chicks since 2022. One of those chicks has now returned, which is a very joyful and important development for us," Sönmez said. "This proves that the stork population here is reproducing healthily and that the chicks are surviving and completing their migrations. This provides valuable data for wildlife studies."

She also noted that the project continues implementing measures to help storks live in safer environments. "Since 2022, we have been installing artificial platforms in locations we observe during fieldwork. These platforms help stork chicks grow up in more secure conditions," Sönmez added, emphasizing the crucial support of Yeşilırmak Electricity Distribution Inc., which has assisted the team significantly in the field.