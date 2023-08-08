A warning has been issued for deadly rip currents along Istanbul's Black Sea coast, which have led to 70% of the drowning incidents on the metropolis's coastline.

The rip currents which also occur along the coasts stretching from Binkılıç in the west to Ağva in the east, as well as in Kilyos and Şile are popular spots for Istanbulites seeking relief from the summer heat.

Tragedies unfold when individuals, realizing they are being drawn seaward, grapple with fear and panic, and attempt to swim back to the shore, ultimately growing fatigued and unable to stay afloat.

Experts emphasize vigilance against this potent current, which even skilled swimmers struggle against, advising that if caught in its pull, one should swim parallel to the shoreline.

Professor Serdar Beji from Istanbul Technical University's Faculty of Naval Architecture and Marine Sciences, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), noted that such pulling currents are typically found in oceans versus seas.

"This current along Türkiye's Black Sea coasts drags people outward, not downward," Beji said.

Citing gendarmerie records, Beji revealed: "Approximately 70% of drowning incidents along Istanbul's Black Sea coast are attributed to these pulling currents. Thus, the danger is significant."

Beji emphasized that these currents also displace sand from the seabed "especially if the area is somewhat muddy, causing turbid water to flow seaward. That is a sure sign of a rip current."

The professor stated that resisting the current is futile, advising those caught in it to allow themselves to be carried by it. He cautioned against the instinct to resist due to panic, as the current prevails once exhaustion sets in, often leading to loss of life.

In such scenarios, Beji stressed the importance of remaining as composed as possible and focusing solely on staying afloat. "You will remain on the water's surface, drifting with the current until its force wanes. There should be no attempt to resist and swim against it. The current will naturally carry you until its strength diminishes. While it's easy to say 'don't panic,' the sea's conditions can easily induce panic," he remarked.

Beji recommended maintaining composure, concentrating on staying afloat, and, once the current weakens, maneuvering out of its path to the right or left. Afterward, one should attempt to return to shore from a different point in the current's flow.

He stressed the direct correlation between windy weather and currents, noting that wave heights surge in windy conditions, often coinciding with numerous drowning incidents. He advised individuals lacking strong swimming skills to exercise extreme caution.

Yılmaz Çelik, a lifeguard with a decade of experience, suggested one method to escape the pull of the current is lateral movement.

Explaining the course of action if caught in a rip current, Çelik advised: "You must move horizontally toward the shore and swim parallel to the coastline, either to the right or left. This will allow you to break free from the current's grasp. However, if you attempt to swim directly toward the shore instead of parallel to it, exhaustion will set in, and you won't make it. Imagine it as an unrelenting challenge against the water."

Çelik detailed their approach to rescuing individuals caught in currents, emphasizing calming the distressed person and instructing them to grip a rescue apparatus. Then, through commands, they guide the victim sideways to escape the current. He further explained that they support the struggling individuals by their armpits to help them breathe and, in some instances, provide first aid at sea.