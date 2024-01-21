The distressing discovery of a deceased individual on the beach of a five-star hotel in Aksu, Antalya, on Sunday, has heightened concerns, bringing the total number of bodies found on Antalya beaches to six in the past five days.

The lifeless body was spotted in the early hours by hotel staff in Aksi Kemerağzı. Subsequently, coast guard, police and medical teams swiftly responded to the scene. Following a preliminary examination, the body, identified as that of a man, was transported to the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute for further investigation.

This unfortunate incident follows a string of similar discoveries in the region. In the past week, the bodies of a child and an adult were found on the beaches of Alanya and Manavgat.

Additionally, two bodies were discovered in Manavgat and one in Serik on Saturday. The possibility that the female body found in Serik may be linked to the disappearance of 18-year-old Merve Şevval Elmas prompted her family from Istanbul to travel to Antalya for DNA testing.

Authorities are considering the hypothesis that the bodies found washed ashore on Antalya beaches in recent days may be the result of an illegal immigrant boat sinking. The rising number of such incidents underscores the need for increased vigilance and collaborative efforts to address the underlying challenges in the region.