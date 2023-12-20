The advent of colder weather in the country has corresponded with a notable surge in influenza cases, presenting a growing challenge as patients report persistent coughs, bronchitis and recurring infections, leading to a surge in outpatient clinic visits.

Dr. Muhammed Emin Akkoyunlu highlighted a significant increase in upper respiratory tract infections among individuals during the ongoing winter months, underscoring the strain on clinics that are witnessing near-full capacity.

"A prominent aftermath of flu infections or exacerbation of pre-existing asthma could arise. This may result in bronchial hyperactivity similar to asthma, lasting three to six months, or recurrent upper respiratory infections and pneumonia due to mucosal damage. Although not fatal, these conditions severely disrupt the quality of life," Akkoyunlu explained.

He further emphasized the adverse impact of this situation, primarily centered on influenza, leading to a considerable loss of the labor force, increased hospitalizations and prolonged drug usage due to persistent symptoms.

Akkoyunlu highlighted the role of halted mask usage in contributing to the rapid spread of these infections, emphasizing the necessity of regular sleep to bolster the immune system. He also recommended natural ingredients such as thyme, parsley, citrus peel, black cumin and turmeric, known for their immune-boosting properties.

"The flu, characterized by symptoms persisting for three to six months, debilitates patients, rendering them incapable of performing their daily activities due to fever, weakness and muscle aches. Recovery from these extended symptoms has become more challenging," he added.

The severity of influenza infections, particularly the increased risk of complications leading to pneumonia, results in the annual deaths of thousands of individuals. As the situation escalates, health authorities stress the importance of preventive measures, timely medical attention and adherence to recommended health protocols to mitigate the spread and impact of influenza across the country.