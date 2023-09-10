The coastal regions of the provinces of Istanbul and Izmir are at risk from rising sea levels brought on by climate change, according to a recent report.

The Global Balance Association said the whole of the Istanbul Strait is expected to be affected by the change in sea level, especially mansions, palaces and religious and historical buildings on the shores.

The report is based on the calculation that the global sea level will rise by approximately 0.5 meters (1.64 feet) by the middle of the century and approximately 1 meter by the end of the century – the most negative scenario predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The report said more permanent measures should be taken to protect places, including Dolmabahçe Palace, Beylerbeyi Palace and Küçüksu Pavilion, as the rise in sea level may flood river beds in Göksu, Küçüksu and Kurbagalıdere.

Some renovations will be required on the piers, such as Üsküdar and Kadıkoy.

Nüzhet Dalfes, one of the authors of the report, said over 6 million people live in coastal districts of the Marmara Sea in Istanbul.

“An area of 120 square kilometers (46.3 square miles) in the city, whose height is less than two meters (3.2 feet), is at risk. This is an area almost equivalent to the total area of the Maltepe and Fatih districts. It is calculated that the southern coasts of Istanbul will be more affected by the change in sea level,” he said.

The report said the Gulf of Izmir will be affected most by the change in sea level.

The rise in sea level will cause some areas along the coast to be flooded and salt water to mix with groundwater, which will cause serious problems in terms of agricultural production.

The holiday resorts and beach areas like Güzelbahçe may shrink, and marinas in Sığacık Bay are at risk, it said.