As global temperatures continue to rise, the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, not only impacting human life but also causing significant disruptions to marine ecosystems. Among the most affected are fish populations, particularly anchovies, bluefish and bonito in Turkish seas.

Professor Osman Samsun, head of the Hunting Technology Department at Sinop University's Faculty of Fisheries, emphasized the delicate balance required to monitor fish stocks. He noted a concerning trend as the fishing season began, with fewer fish being caught compared to previous years. "Our fishermen have been at sea for two weeks now, but we are seeing smaller-sized fish and a decrease in meat yield, affecting overall fishing conditions," Samsun stated.

Last year, anchovy stocks were robust, allowing consumers to enjoy affordable prices. However, this year, the situation has taken a different turn. According to Samsun, smaller acorns, known as gypsy acorns, which typically emerge in August and grow with September rains, have been adversely affected. Irregular rainfall patterns have disrupted the flow of plankton, a vital food source for fish, leading to a negative impact on the growth and production of prey for migratory fish.

The fishing ban, which was in place from April 15 to Sept. 1, recently concluded after a 4.5-month hiatus. This period saw a significant shift in fishing patterns. While the Marmara Sea experienced an abundance of anchovies, constituting nearly 70% of the incoming catch – a substantial increase from the previous year, the Black Sea struggled to meet the needs of producers. Rising water temperatures, approximately 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) above seasonal norms, negatively affected industrial fishing operations in the Black Sea.

Ahmet Cemal, an expert and director of the Institute of Marine Sciences and Technology at Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ), explained the challenges faced by fishermen: "These conditions are particularly unfavorable for the formation of fish schools and their suitability for industrial harvesting. Even when fish are present, they cannot be harvested in desired quantities due to the scattered nature of the schools."

Cemal further emphasized the significant variation in sea temperatures this year, with the Black Sea witnessing temperatures approaching 30 degrees Celsius in various areas, a remarkable 5-degree difference from previous years.

Hamdi Arpa, a senior municipal official, expressed concerns about the bonito catch, noting that initial indicators from fishermen suggested a potential decrease in abundance compared to previous years.

Despite these challenges, there remains optimism within the aquaculture sector. Large investments and developments in aquaculture have contributed to substantial exports, totaling $1.7 billion the previous year. Stakeholders anticipate further growth in the industry, underlining its importance for the Turkish economy.