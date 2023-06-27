Concerns have been raised by experts regarding the rising temperatures in Fethiye Bay, exacerbated by pollution levels from overcrowded boats and the discharge of wastewater during peak seasons of tourism. Urgent measures have been urged to alleviate the mounting pressure and safeguard the delicate ecosystem.

Zafer Kızılkaya, chairperson of the board of the Mediterranean Conservation Association, emphasized that there are two primary sources of pollution in the Gulf of Fethiye. The first involves domestic wastewater from the district's streams and the introduction of fertilizer, phosphate, nitrogen and pesticides through irrigation waters from fields and greenhouses. These factors contribute to turbid water, particularly noticeable during the summer months, causing a complete transformation of the ecosystem, especially from the coast to Katrancı Island.

The second factor of pollution stems from the boats that frequent the region during the summer season. Kızılkaya explained, "Since these boats remain stationary, they do not come ashore to dispose of their wastewater." The accumulation of sediment on the seabed, coupled with the adverse effects on seagrass meadows and marine life, worsens the situation. The boat anchors also disturb the sediment, dispersing the pollutants, resulting in a persistent and severe pollution load in the inner part of the bay, extending up to Hamam Bay.

Professor Barış Salihoğlu, director of the Middle East Technical University Marine Sciences Institute, highlighted their findings, which indicate that Fethiye Bay ranks among the most polluted regions in both the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, second only to Mersin Bay. He expressed surprise at this revelation, given that pollution tends to decrease westwards due to the sea's physical characteristics. Salihoğlu stressed the vulnerability of Fethiye Bay, where the deep cold-water upwelling mechanism is absent, making it a sensitive and fragile area.

The majority of pollution inputs in the region are attributed to tourism-related activities, Salihoğlu explained, adding: "There is also significant pressure from rising temperatures on this pollution. Fethiye Bay's closed structure, lacking the influx of cold deep waters to the surface, necessitates careful consideration of the impact of climate change. The ecosystem there is fragile, and these two pressures converge. The density of ships and yachts exceeds the bay's capacity. We have observed a substantial increase in pollution during the spring and summer months, known as the high season. The area cannot self-cleanse, endangering valuable seabed ecosystems, seagrass meadows and biodiversity."

Professor Lale Balas, director of Gazi University's Marine and Aquatic Sciences Application and Research Center, identified urbanization, population growth, and agriculture as the primary causes of pollution in Fethiye Bay. Balas highlighted the impact of terrestrial pollutants, which accumulate in coastal waters as diffuse loads following heavy rains. She emphasized the presence of channels and drainage systems that flow into the bay, with the Mut Stream, connecting to the most enclosed water section, serving as a significant coastal pollution source.

Balas noted that the region's population growth has led to increased wastewater flow rates, overwhelming the inadequate treatment facilities – a common issue in areas experiencing a surge in population due to tourism. Reducing the distributed and point loads is crucial to rectify the situation, as Balas stated: "Fethiye Bay lacks the hydrodynamics necessary for self-cleansing. Immediate adoption of sound agricultural practices and identification of terrestrial pollutants is essential."

The deteriorating condition of Fethiye Bay demands prompt action to preserve its fragile ecosystem and protect against further environmental degradation. Stakeholders and authorities must collaborate to implement sustainable practices and stringent regulations must be enforced to ensure the bay's long-term health and vitality.