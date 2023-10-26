Experts have pointed out that the spread of malaria is shifting northward due to rising temperatures linked to climate change. This infectious disease might emerge in the southeastern Anatolia region of Türkiye, and malaria cases may appear in central Anatolia and northern regions.

One of the studies examining the impact of global warming on the proliferation of infectious diseases was recently published in the medical journal "The Lancet." This study, titled "Climate change and malaria: Predictions are becoming reality," highlighted that climate change contributes to the resurgence of malaria.

Rising temperatures, alterations in precipitation patterns and extreme weather events are all affecting the life cycles and habitats of mosquitoes that carry malaria.

While malaria cases are primarily associated with Africa, the study emphasized that individuals who frequently travel to Central and South America, parts of the Caribbean, Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Southern and Western Pacific regions are also at risk.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the impact of climate change on malaria, Emine Didem Evci Kiraz, a lecturer at Aydın Adnan Menderes University's Faculty of Medicine, Department of Internal Medical Sciences, Department of Public Health, explained that malaria, which is transmitted through the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes infected with the parasite, can emerge wherever these disease-carrying vectors, i.e., mosquitoes, are present.

Kiraz shared predictions that, by the 2030s, 51.6 million people in Eastern and Southern Africa may be at risk of malaria due to global warming. She also noted the World Health Organization's (WHO) warning that malaria could increase mortality rates between 2030 and 2050. She stated, "The planet is now 1.1 degrees warmer than in the 1800s, and extreme weather conditions threaten malaria resurgence."

Describing how climate change impacts the spread of malaria, Kiraz explained: "Higher temperatures will alter the growth cycle of the parasite within the mosquito, particularly in endemic regions and lower altitudes. These changes will lead to faster parasite development, increased transmission, and, consequently, a higher disease burden."

Emphasizing the heightened risk of malaria due to climate-related disasters, Kiraz noted that instances of malaria have surged following severe floods in countries like Pakistan and Mozambique. Additionally, there have been reports of the first domestic malaria case in the United States in two decades.

Kiraz issued a warning that in Türkiye, climate change could lead to the reemergence of malaria in the southeastern Anatolia region, where it was previously documented, and may even spread to northern regions of the country and the central Anatolia region, where it has not been historically observed. She highlighted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has underlined predictions suggesting that, by 2025, malaria will spread northward in response to climate change.

Urban areas are particularly vulnerable to malaria, according to Kiraz, who pointed out that stagnant water found in locations like dam reservoirs, open swimming pools and excavations at construction sites, can contribute to increased malaria cases due to the influence of heat and humidity.

Kiraz shared alarming statistics, stating: "In 2017, 92% of malaria cases and 93% of malaria-related deaths occurred in Africa. Worldwide, there are 200-300 million malaria cases each year, resulting in over 400,000 fatalities. A significant 61% of these deaths involve children under the age of 5. International travelers often contract malaria in countries where the disease is prevalent, and they can also fall ill upon returning home. Special care must be taken with young children, pregnant women and elderly travelers, as they are at higher risk."

To effectively address and manage diseases triggered by climate change, Kiraz urged countries to conduct comprehensive studies on the impact of climate change, conduct risk assessments, create various projections and scenarios, and continuously monitor climate signals.

Kiraz emphasized the significance of establishing national and local public health early warning systems to prevent the resurgence of malaria. She cited France as an example, where initiatives such as "Mosquitoes are coming" warnings and a "Mosquito Alarm" app have been implemented. Citizens can report mosquito sightings, and experts analyze the data to identify mosquito types and assess disease potential.

In order to prevent malaria from resurfacing in Türkiye and spreading globally, Kiraz stressed the need to enhance awareness of travel health and provide public education on this critical issue.