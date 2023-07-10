Heavy rains that caused flooding across northern Türkiye negatively impacted traffic on several routes with challenging conditions experienced on the D-100 highway in the area of Bolu, where the road was closed overnight due to a landslide.

According to the latest local media reports the works on opening the road connecting the capital Ankara and Istanbul, which was closed to transportation in the direction of Istanbul as a result of the landslide at the exit of the Bolu Mountain Tunnel, commenced early in the morning.

Efforts to reopen the road have begun, with highway teams deployed to clear the debris constituting soil and wood pieces and restore access to the road.

Meanwhile, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports, the congestion on the route is seen due to an increased number of drivers being diverted from Abant junction to the D-100 highway.

Meanwhile, nearby Düzce province has also experienced severe flooding, forcing the evacuation of approximately a thousand vehicles due to the overflow of Melen Stream.

As the rain persists, the Turkish State Meteorological Services (TSMS) has issued alerts for further showers and thunderstorms in several regions including the Black Sea region, southern and eastern parts of the Central Anatolian region, inner parts of the Eastern Mediterranean, north and west of Eastern Anatolia and cities of Bingöl, Muş and Bitlis.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, minister of Transport and Infrastructure speaking to AA noted that water discharge and cleaning works were started in the Bolu Mountain Tunnel in the early hours of the morning and continue uninterruptedly to ensure the continuation of transportation.

"Highways teams, working around the clock will clean up the debris accumulated due to the landslide and make the route suitable for transportation," he said.

Teams are tirelessly working to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy in other flood-affected areas, the minister noted.