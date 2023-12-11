Archaeologists have recently discovered mosaics believed to be from the Roman era during a rescue excavation undertaken in the rural expanse of southeastern Mardin, approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the district center, colloquially known as Kela Hanma (Lady's Castle).

Following reports of illicit excavations and the destruction of the architectural fabric in the area, researchers delved into the site to uncover ancient treasures hidden beneath the ground.

Under the leadership of Abdulgani Tarkan, director of the Mardin Museum, and the expertise of archaeologist Volkan Bağcılar, along with Museum expert archaeologist Mehmet Şan and a dedicated team, a rescue excavation was initiated on Oct. 2.

An archaeologist brushes off the Roman mosaics found in the Kızıltepe district, Mardin, Türkiye, Dec. 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

Teams from the Diyarbakır Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory Directorate also contributed to this remarkable undertaking.

The excavation revealed mosaic floor tiles belonging to a Villa Rustica, a rural settlement enclosed by walls, comprising a central structure along with smaller auxiliary buildings distributed around it.

The mosaic floor, measuring approximately 100 square meters, exhibited intricate designs depicting fish scales, triangles, hexagons, octagons, arch formations, trees, waterfowl, octopuses, fish, mussels, seals and aquatic plant imagery.

Director Abdulgani Tarkan highlighted the significance of the findings, emphasizing that this Roman settlement in the forested area between Kızıltepe and Artuklu districts is not just a rural villa; it encompasses diverse architectural remnants, including living quarters and a necropolis dating back to the fifth to seventh centuries.

"These mosaics, adorned with animal figures and rare sea creatures like octopuses and various fish species, are distinctive in this region. Our priority is to preserve these historical relics to prevent further deterioration," Tarkan emphasized.

Plans are underway to carefully remove and exhibit these unparalleled mosaic artifacts at the museum, showcasing this newfound chapter of Mardin's rich historical narrative.