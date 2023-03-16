A group of 20 South Korean volunteers, including doctors, nurses and cooks, arrived Wednesday at Türkiye's Osmaniye to help the victims in the country's southeastern region devastated by the last month's pair of earthquakes.

The volunteers from South Korea and the Türkiye Friendship, Culture and Solidarity Association participated in relief activities and met with the earthquake survivors in the city.

Korean benefactors, who set up tents for the disaster victims in the city's Samet Aybaba Scout and Sports Complex area, also participated in the food distribution run by the Osmaniye Municipality teams. They also distributed a truckload of aid packages to the earthquake victims.

The Korean team, which will stay in the city for a certain period, will continue distributing aid packages to the affectees.

The local support and supplies collected by volunteers, organizations and philanthropists worldwide continue to heal the wounds of quake survivors finding refuge in temporary shelters in the provinces affected by the catastrophe.

Meanwhile, volunteers from around the world, including former graduates of Turkish universities from Africa and South Asia, are pouring their support to quake-hit Türkiye through food supplies while conducting social activities for children.