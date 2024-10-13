In northern Türkiye, Safranbolu in Karabük, known for its historical mansions, has started to see the saffron plant bloom. The saffron bulb is planted in August and it begins to flower between October and November.

Known as a miraculous plant, saffron can turn liquids yellow up to 100,000 times its weight and is beneficial for ailments such as cancer, cough, asthma, bronchitis, skin issues, immune disorders and hormonal imbalances. The name "Safran," which gives its name to Safranbolu, has been used since ancient times for flower hillocks, spices and food coloring.

It is also used in cologne, soap, tea, creams, dyes and in various dishes and desserts. The saffron plant contributes to the tourism of this historic town.

Ismail Yılmaz, who produces saffron in the Yukarı Çiftlik village of Safranbolu, stated: "I normally dealt with spices. When I visited spice shops in big cities, I saw that the most valuable product was saffron. I said, ‘We are in Safranbolu, and our name comes from saffron, why isn’t it here?’ I initially started trading saffron, then I began to buy saffron and sell it at my shop."

"Foreigners showed great interest in it, and ultimately, I knew I had to produce it. So I started production. I began this work in the 2000s, and later we started producing on a large scale. We began contract farming with an American joint venture. It was a three-year contract. When our contract ended in 2021, the production area would belong to me, and indeed, that’s how it turned out,” he explained.

Yılmaz, who has been producing saffron in Safranbolu for 24 years, noted that saffron is a three-year plant and that the saffron bulb is planted in August, with flowers beginning to bloom between October and November.

He stated: "In the first year, the plant produces few flowers. We can harvest about 150-200 grams from one dönüm (a Turkish measure of land). We plant 200 kilograms (440.93 pounds) of saffron per acre, and the bulbs remain in the soil."

"In the second year, we can harvest 500 grams (17.637 ounces), and in the third year, we can harvest 1 kilogram of saffron flowers. After three years, we remove the bulbs. Each bulb can produce up to 15-20 offspring. We then remove these from their place and let the field rest. We plant them in a new and larger area," he said.

Yılmaz expressed that they collect 150-170 flowers to obtain 1 gram of saffron. He said:

"1 gram of saffron can dye a volume of liquid 100,000 times its weight yellow. One gram of saffron can color 80-100 liters of water. From 1 gram, approximately 100 cups of saffron tea can be made. 40-50 portions of saffron dishes can also be prepared."

"Additionally, we make saffron jam and molasses from the purple leaves. There is a high demand for dried saffron from spice merchants and herbalists. We dry it and supply it to the market. The yellow fibers contained in saffron are widely used in the cosmetic industry for colognes and perfumes."

"Saffron production is a labor-intensive process. One gram of saffron is enough for a family for a year. We welcome 45,000 to 50,000 visitors annually. People living abroad know saffron better than the Turks do."