Kırantepe in Serdivan, Sakarya, has become a hub for adrenaline aficionados and paragliding enthusiasts across Türkiye, who defy the winter chill to soar high in the skies.

Located at an elevation of 235 meters (770.9 feet) in the Serdivan district, a favored destination for parachute enthusiasts due to its proximity to major cities, remains bustling even in December on rain-free days.

Despite the cold with temperatures hovering around 5-6 degrees Celsius (41- 42.8 degrees Fahrenheit), eight paragliding pilots ventured from Bursa to grace the skies of Sakarya. Undisturbed by the frosty air, these sky enthusiasts reveled in the breathtaking views of the cityscape and verdant forests as they glided through the air.

"The love of flying is something completely different," said Kenan Çiftçi, a 43-year-old jeweler and experienced paragliding pilot from Bursa, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA).

He highlighted Serdivan as the ideal spot for flying, underscoring the exhilarating experience despite the chilly weather.

Commenting on the conditions, Çiftçi explained: "The movement keeps you warm, and although there's a noticeable temperature difference higher up, the joy of the sport and the sensations of flight offset the cold. When we start feeling cold, we descend, and then ascend again."

Praising Serdivan as a picturesque region for flying, he noted: "It's the most dependable and beautiful area in the northern-facing Marmara region, offering the most dynamic flights. Significant developments have taken place here, including the construction of bungalow houses and facilities, making it truly delightful."

Expressing his unwavering passion for flying, Çiftçi emphasized: "I've always dreamt of flying, but the fear of heights lingered. However, this misconception was dispelled when I started paragliding 18 years ago. It's an incredible aerial sport that everyone should experience. You're in control, and it's an indescribable sensation."

Adding to this sentiment, Halil Ikiz, a 35-year-old pilot involved in paragliding for five years, highlighted the warmth experienced despite the cold weather.

"Our passion for paragliding transcends everything. Flying gives us immense pleasure, unlike anything on the ground. It's a beautiful experience. As long as there's no rain, we fly regardless of the weather – snow poses no issue."

Ikiz, attributing his entry into the sport to friends, highlighted: "Now I fly actively. Whenever conditions permit, we gather a group and take flight. The weather never dampens our spirits. The wind is our fuel. Once we catch the right wind, the sky becomes our playground."

The unwavering passion for flight among these enthusiasts illustrates the magnetic pull of paragliding, a sport that defies weather constraints and continues to captivate thrill-seekers above Sakarya's scenic landscapes.