An explosion at a pasta factory in Hendek, Sakarya, northwestern Türkiye, has injured 21 people, including two in serious condition.

The blast, which occurred around noon today, happened in an area containing feed silos and was followed by a fire.

Emergency services from the city center, district and surrounding areas were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the explosion, which resulted in visible smoke plumes across the district, is still under investigation.

One worker trapped in the silo area was rescued by firefighters using a crane and received medical treatment on-site before being transported to hospital.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the Hendek Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause and responsibility for the explosion. In a social media statement, he said: "I wish a speedy recovery to the citizens injured in the explosion at a factory in Hendek, Sakarya and hope that there will be no loss of life. Efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire caused by the explosion and to treat the injured. An investigation into the cause of the explosion and identifying those responsible has been initiated by the Hendek Chief Public Prosecutor's Office."