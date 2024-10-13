Eyyübiye Municipality, in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, has made significant investments in environmental cleanliness, clean air and waste management.

The municipality continues to build the future of the city by adding a Zero Waste Collection Vehicle to its inventory, following the construction of the Zero Waste Recycling Facility to support recycling efforts in the district.

With the Zero Waste Collection Vehicle, the Eyyübiye Municipality's Zero Waste and Climate Change Directorate teams are visiting schools to meet with students. As part of their awareness activities, they gathered with students at Mehmetçik Primary School in the district.

During the event, films prepared on environmental awareness and waste management were screened, and students received gifts aimed at enhancing their environmental consciousness.

The Eyyübiye Municipality, a stakeholder in the Zero Waste Project implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change for the past seven years under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, conducts awareness and education activities on waste management by engaging with students in schools.

As part of the project, Uğur Yılmaz, the director of Zero Waste and Climate Change at Eyyübiye Municipality, along with environmental engineers from the directorate, visited classrooms at Mehmetçik Primary School with the Zero Waste Collection Vehicle to introduce the project to students.

Following the screening of the film on waste management and environmental awareness, students had their questions answered regarding waste management.

During the event, waste separation bins for plastic, glass, paper and batteries were placed in accessible areas for students, and educational toys and coloring pencils, donated by Eyyübiye Mayor Mehmet Kuş, were distributed to the students.

In his remarks about the event, Uğur Yılmaz stated that they conveyed the importance of zero waste management for the future to the students, noting their keen interest in the topic.

He added that they presented the gifts sent by Mayor Mehmet Kuş to the students. "If we want to invest in the future, we must start with the students. That’s why we began our activities with primary schools," he said.

Yılmaz indicated that the Zero Waste Collection Vehicle would stop at various points in Eyyübiye and collect separated waste from citizens, he urged citizens to separate their waste into plastic, paper and glass as much as possible and reach out to them.

"If they have accumulated waste, we can also go and collect it. Our sole aim should be to save our future. Let’s work together to make our future a livable world," he emphasized.

Students who gained valuable insights and awareness about zero waste management during the event expressed their gratitude to Mayor Mehmet Kuş for the gifts he sent.