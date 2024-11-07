The water level in Sapanca Lake, the most important drinking water source for Sakarya and Kocaeli in northwestern Türkiye, has dropped due to drought to 30.13 meters (98.85 feet), the lowest level in the last five years.

In Türkiye, the temperatures exceeding seasonal averages, insufficient rainfall during the summer, unconscious irrigation, illegal usage and other factors have caused droughts in many provinces, affecting lakes, dams, rivers and other water sources.

Sapanca Lake, which supplies drinking water to 3 million people in Kocaeli and Sakarya, and is the largest natural water source in the Marmara region, has also been negatively affected by this situation.

With the loss of water in the lake, many piers have been left without water, and boats in the lake have completely grounded. The shoreline has receded by about 18 meters. Some reed beds have been at risk of drying out due to the water loss.

According to information obtained from Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality's Water and Sewerage Administration (SASKI), the maximum fill level of Sapanca Lake is 32.20 meters. As of Nov. 6, the water levels were measured at 31.57 meters (124.4 inches) in 2023, 31.38 meters (123.5 inches) in 2022, 31.53 meters (124.2 inches) in 2021, 30.71 meters (121.5 inches) in 2020, and 31.53 meters (124.2 inches) in 2019.

The water level in the lake had last fallen to 29.64 meters in 2014 due to the effects of drought, but over the years, rainfall has helped it return to previous levels.

SASKI officials are emphasizing the importance of water conservation, noting that water resources are not limitless.

It is anticipated that the water level in the lake will rise with the expected rainfall in the winter months.

The areas affected by drought in Sapanca Lake were captured by drone footage.