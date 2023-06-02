In an effort to safeguard and discover the hidden realm of wildlife in northeastern Türkiye a team of experts is closely monitoring a wide range of animals, including lynxes and brown bears.

With the permission of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Park (DKMP), the KuzeyDoğa Association, in collaboration with Iğdır University, Koç University, and Utah University, has been conducting extensive research on wildlife conservation in the Türkiye's provinces of Iğdır, Kars, and Ardahan.

These studies involve the use of satellite transmitters to track the movements and behaviors of various species, providing valuable insights into their lives.

Besides bird-ringing research, simultaneous efforts are being made to monitor other wild animals such as lynx, wolves, and bears.

Since 2011, transmitters have been installed on over 90 birds, 39 wolves, 21 lynx, and 75 brown bears as part of this ongoing research.

These transmitters play a crucial role in identifying migration routes, feeding grounds, and breeding locations of these animals.

Steppe falcons have been found traveling to Kazakhstan and Russia, while a lynx, named Dorlion, a brown bear, named Baloo, and a wolf, named Mezguashe, have been observed in the countryside of Kars. Polar birds, named Maya and Alp, have also been spotted around the Aras River.

Baloo, which was found in the forest area of the Sarıkamış district of Kars province on June 7, 2021, traveled 2,731 kilometers (1696.9 miles) through the regions of Kars, Ardahan, Artvin, and Erzurum.

Similarly, Mezguashe, since he was released to its natural forest habitat on July 11, 2021, traveled 6,325 kilometers across Erzurum, Ağrı, Ardahan, and Kars, establishing its new life by actively hunting in these regions.

Since July 6, 2021, Dorlion has traveled 1,390 kilometers from Kars.

The steppe falcon, which is being tracked since April 9, covered a distance of 2,832 kilometers and reached Kazakhstan after a brief stay in the Iğdır region.

Emrah Çoban, KuzeyDoga's science coordinator, emphasized the significance of tracking animals in studying wildlife, saying that attaching satellite transmitters to over 90 birds has proven to be one of the most effective methods for discovering their lives, particularly by enabling the tracking of their migration patterns.