Authorities in Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, have launched a large-scale security response following reports of gunfire at a local middle school on Wednesday.

According to initial field reports, shots were heard at Ayşel Çalık Middle School in the Onikişubat district, prompting an immediate emergency dispatch involving multiple police units and medical teams to the scene.

Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer confirms that a shooting has taken place at a school in the city, with both injuries and fatalities reported.

According to initial reports, around 20 people have been injured, while 3 students and one teacher are reported to have been killed in the incident.

Authorities further state that the suspected attacker is believed to have taken his own life following the attack.

He also said that preliminary findings indicate that the assailant used five firearms and seven magazines during the attack, entering at least two classrooms before the incident unfolded.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek stated that an immediate investigation has been launched by the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the armed attack that took place at a school in Kahramanmaraş, and that three deputy chief prosecutors and four prosecutors have been assigned to the case.

National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin is en route to Kahramanmaraş following the armed attack at the middle school, officials said.