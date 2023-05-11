Several schools in the Turkish northern province of Bolu are utilizing solar energy systems installed on their rooftops to partially fulfill their electricity needs.

Within the scope of the “eco-friendly” schools initiative by the National Education Ministry that aims to raise climate change awareness among children, nine schools in Bolu were equipped with solar panels, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

According to the reports, it is estimated that approximately 20% of the electricity consumption of these schools will be met with the placement of solar systems.

Cemil Sarıcı, the provincial director of National Education, spoke with AA at Mehmet Akif Ersoy primary school and highlighted the ministry's significant efforts in renovating and strengthening educational buildings over the past decade.

Reiterating that within the scope of the study, 20% of electricity savings will be achieved in schools, Sarıcı said: "The expenditure will pay for itself in four years. After that, significant savings will be made."

Stating that schools have become "schools that produce," Sarıcı highlighted the significance of the project in terms of efficient use of energy.

The number of environmental projects, in general, has risen alongside green and zero-waste initiatives, such as building city parks and vast green spaces across the country and the expansion of the "Zero Waste Movement," which was endorsed by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Alongside the initiative, the number of schools with "zero waste" certificates has significantly increased in the last year, while other projects such as "zero-waste libraries" made up of recycled materials were introduced in hundreds of schools across Türkiye as well.