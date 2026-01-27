An endemic killifish species native to Türkiye and classified as critically endangered has been placed under protection as part of a joint conservation project carried out by Istanbul Aquarium and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Within the scope of the project, the species, known locally as "dişli sazancık" and internationally as killifish, was transferred from its natural habitat in Burdur’s Acıgöl to a controlled aquarium environment using scientific methods, with the aim of ensuring its survival and supporting long-term population recovery.

Istanbul Aquarium Curator Uğur Çağlar said the project was launched due to the species’ rapidly declining population in the wild.

Çağlar noted that the killifish species living in Burdur Acıgöl, scientifically known as Anatolichthys transgrediens, faces a critical risk of extinction, making urgent conservation measures necessary.

He stated that Istanbul Aquarium currently hosts more than 17,000 aquatic animals across 1,500 different species, emphasizing that each species requires highly specific environmental conditions.

“Every fish has different needs in terms of habitat, feeding patterns, stress management and environmental control,” Çağlar said. “For this reason, prior to the fieldwork, we visited the Zoological Society of London, one of our partner institutions, to observe conservation practices and animal behavior on site.”

With official permits obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, a scientific field team, including associate professor Baran Yoğurtçuoğlu from Hacettepe University and specialists from the Mediterranean Fisheries Research, Production and Training Institute (TAGEM) conducted studies at Acıgöl.

Following field observations, individual fish were collected under permit and transferred to Istanbul Aquarium. Two separate environments were then established: a display tank and quarantine tanks designed specifically for breeding trials.

Çağlar explained that immediate reproduction was not expected upon transfer, stressing the importance of adaptation.

“Lighting intensity, water temperature, chemical balance and overall water parameters must closely replicate natural conditions,” he said. “Seasonal simulations were created by gradually increasing or decreasing water temperature. The tank substrate was prepared to resemble the species’ natural habitat, and compatible aquatic plants were cultivated.”

He added that the growth of live plants created a safe and comfortable breeding environment, while eggs were monitored daily to increase reproductive success.

As a result of a successful breeding season, the number of killifish brought from Burdur Acıgöl, initially 98 individuals, has now more than doubled.

According to Çağlar, the core objective of the project is to increase the population of the species in controlled environments and, once necessary permissions are secured, reintroduce the fish back into their natural habitats.

He also highlighted that the same genus includes other endemic varieties, such as Anatolichthys saldae found in Burdur’s Salda Lake and Anatolichthys danfordii living in Kayseri’s Sultan Marshes, in central Türkiye.

“Our next field study is planned for the killifish species in Kayseri’s Sultan Marshes,” Çağlar said. “In addition, we are conducting conservation and breeding work for several other critically endangered species, including the Mediterranean skate Raja radula.”

Çağlar stated that public interest in the conservation program has been positive, adding that prioritization in protection efforts is determined primarily by a species’ remaining population in nature.

Emphasizing the role of environmental awareness, he said protecting ecosystems is a shared responsibility.

“Freshwater systems are more isolated and fragile compared to marine environments, which makes pollution far more destructive,” he said. “We are both the primary consumers of nature and its protectors, but unfortunately, also those who cause the most damage. Raising awareness, especially among children, plays a vital role in safeguarding natural resources for future generations.”