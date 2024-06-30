Green and loggerhead sea turtles have started laying eggs on some beaches in southern Türkiye's Mersin province.

Mersin’s beaches, known as important nesting areas for sea turtles in Türkiye, host these species during the spawning period. The broodstock turtles return to the sea after digging nests and laying their eggs on the beach.

Professor Serap Ergene, director of Mersin University’s Sea Turtle Application and Research Center (MEÜ), highlighted Mersin’s significance for sea turtles, saying: “The beaches in Kazanlı, Davultepe, Alata, Göksu and Anamur significantly contribute to the turtle population, and sea turtles are laying eggs in these areas.”

She added: “This year, the season started cool but warmed up quickly, accelerating the nesting process. Currently, a good number of nests are being built on our beaches. Sea turtles also lay eggs on non-breeding beaches. Mersin beaches constitute the majority of the Mediterranean Sea turtle population and are crucial for their future.”

Ergene mentioned that after the turtles nest, the hatchlings emerge from their eggs and head to the sea, explaining: “Hatchlings will head to the sea by the end of July and the first week of August. We anticipate a high number of nests this year. Although the beginning was slow, we observed an increase in numbers later. We will provide clearer information about the number of nests at the end of the season.”

Protecting the turtles

Ergene emphasized the importance of leaving these sea creatures undisturbed on the beaches during spawning: “Citizens have important responsibilities. No fires should be lit on the beaches, no noise should be made, and lights should be dimmed. This is a major issue, especially in summer areas, our coast is wide, but animals can use only a small part of it, and the nesting beaches are clear. Many of these beaches have summer houses. Lighting in summer houses should illuminate the land, not the sea, to prevent turtles from heading in the wrong direction.”