As part of the work initiated to protect biodiversity in Izmit Bay on the western coast of Türkiye, 170 hectares of bottom sludge have been disposed of so far.

According to a statement by the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, the second phase of the "Izmit Bay East Basin Bottom Sludge Cleaning, Dewatering and Disposal Service Project," carried out in cooperation between the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, is ongoing.

In the first phase of the project, crucial for the ecological future of Izmit Bay, 125 hectares of the 468-hectare area targeted for cleanup were cleaned.

So far, 45 hectares of land have been cleared in the ongoing second phase of the project. Thus, 170 hectares have been purified.

The metropolitan municipality, in collaboration with TÜBITAK Marmara Research Center (TÜBITAK-MAM), continuously monitors water quality using four sensors as part of an early warning system against potential pollution, while the research vessel "Yunus S" from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Sciences conducts detailed studies on the impacts on biodiversity.

The project is supported by the ministry through short, medium and long-term strategies within the framework of a 22-point action plan aimed at creating a healthy marine ecosystem.

Through this project, the metropolitan municipality not only demonstrates its commitment to environmental protection but also revitalizes the Gulf of Izmit.

The project site was visited and examined by a total of 3,500 individuals, including representatives from academic institutions, local government, the press and media, as well as ministry officials.

During the visits, participants were provided with detailed information about the environmental impacts of bottom sludge, the treatment and rehabilitation efforts and the positive outcomes of the project on the regional ecosystem.