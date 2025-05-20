A small islet on Atatürk Dam Lake in southeastern Türkiye, known locally as “Martı Island” or “Seagull Island,” has once again turned into a bustling nesting ground for hundreds of seagulls this spring.

Each year, as April comes to a close, seagulls arrive at the island in Adıyaman’s Samsat district, where they gather twigs and brush to build nests and lay their eggs. This seasonal ritual transforms the island into a haven of chirping hatchlings and protective parents.

After an incubation period of about 30 days, the chicks begin to hatch and grow, remaining on the island until early July. Once fledged, they take to the skies in a mass migration that marks the end of the nesting season.

Walking across the island becomes nearly impossible during this time, as the dense concentration of nests blankets the area. For roughly four months, the islet is effectively surrendered to the birds by the local community.

Though the island is normally accessible only by boat tours, these excursions come to a halt during nesting season. While there is no official restriction, residents have collectively decided to leave the island undisturbed until the birds depart.

“This is an important area for the regional ecosystem,” said Abdullah Akın, a nature observer. “Every year in April, the seagulls come here, build their nests, lay their eggs, and raise their chicks. By early July, they leave in migration.”

Akın noted that fluctuating water levels on the island occasionally threaten the nests. “When water rises, it can destroy the eggs. During nesting season, we pray the water stays low,” he added.