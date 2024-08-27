Search and rescue efforts are ongoing for 8-year-old Narin Güran, who went missing in the central Bağlar district of Diyarbakır in southeastern Türkiye. The child was last seen in the rural Tavşantepe neighborhood on Aug. 21 at approximately 3 p.m. local time.

The search was initiated after Narin's family reported her disappearance to the authorities. Rescue teams have been combing the area since then.

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) divers conducted a search in the irrigation canal, while other teams from the AFAD focused their efforts on the surrounding areas, including rocky outcrops, streams, reeds, fields and various abandoned structures within the neighborhood such as empty houses, barns and storage areas.

The gendarmerie also searched vehicles entering and leaving the area. Following a tip-off, they, along with AFAD teams, examined a haystack near Tavşantepe Primary School, where Narin was last seen on security camera footage.

Teams lifted the tarp covering the haystack and used underground imaging devices for a thorough scan. They also conducted searches under the hay with long poles.