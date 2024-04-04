Security forces have captured 2,066 fugitives in countrywide operations dubbed “Ring-16,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday.

Yerlikaya, in a statement made on his social media account, said that the operations were conducted across 81 provinces in the past four days and emphasized that fugitive criminals will not be allowed to roam the streets.

"We have not allowed and will not allow them to disrupt the peace of families," the minister said.

Providing details, Yerlikaya stated that out of those captured, 2,045 individuals had been sought for up to five years, nine for five to 10 years, and 12 for over 10 years. The captured individuals were involved in various crimes, including 348 cases of theft, 183 cases of fraud, 93 cases of robbery, 28 cases of homicide, 50 cases of sexual offenses, 364 cases of narcotics-related crimes, 25 cases of terrorism, and 216 cases of smuggling and organized crime.

Yerlikaya noted that the suspects were apprehended during operations conducted by provincial gendarmeries, provincial police directorates and the coast guard via search warrants and random roadblocks across all 81 provinces. The operations included road checks, raids on residences and workplaces, and identity checks. Yerlikaya congratulated the governors, district governors and security forces involved in managing and participating in the operations.