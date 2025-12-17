Residents of a nursing home in the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne competed to collect the most litter in a specially designed course as part of an event aimed at raising awareness about zero waste practices.

The program was organized by the provincial directorate of environment, urbanization and climate change at the Uzunköprü Süleybe-Şefik Öztürk Nursing Home within the framework of Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative and activities marking the “Year of the Family.”

As part of the event that took place on Wednesday, fruit saplings were planted in the nursing home’s garden. Following the planting, a zero waste-themed competition was held in the facility’s dining hall.

Participants used collection tools to gather as much waste as possible within a set time along a designated course. Medals and clothing gifts were presented to those who placed in the competition.

Provincial Director of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ayşe Sarı said the fruit trees were planted at the request of nursing home residents. She noted that older adults’ environmental awareness and life experience serve as a guide for society, and thanked institutions that contributed to the event.

Provincial Director of Family and Social Services Harun Tohumcu said the activities aimed to highlight the importance of protecting nature and the environment.

Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry Islam Köse said his office supports all initiatives that contribute to environmental protection and would continue planting saplings to help create a greener country.

Sarı, Uzunköprü district governor Muammer Köken’s wife, Gülbahar Köken, and provincial directors Tohumcu and Köse also took part in the zero waste course.

The program concluded with refreshments served to participants.