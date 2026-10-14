Türkiye records its 13th-warmest September in 56 years, with the average temperature reaching 21.5 degrees Celsius (70.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in September 2026, according to official meteorological data.

The average temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm of 20.9 degrees Celsius for the 1991-2020 period, data from the General Directorate of Meteorology showed.

While temperatures in much of the country remained around seasonal norms, all seven geographical regions recorded average temperatures above their long-term September averages.

The highest temperature nationwide reached 42.4 degrees Celsius in Cizre, in southeastern Türkiye, while the lowest fell to minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Ardahan, in northeastern Türkiye.

In northwestern Türkiye, the Marmara Region recorded an average temperature of 20.9 degrees Celsius, compared with its long-term average of 20.6 degrees Celsius. Temperatures reached 36.7 degrees Celsius in Lüleburgaz, while the lowest reading was 5.6 degrees Celsius in Balıkesir.

Çanakkale also recorded a new September temperature record, reaching 36.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 35.9 degrees Celsius.

In western Türkiye, the Aegean Region recorded an average temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, up from its long-term average of 22.2 degrees Celsius. Nazilli recorded the region’s highest temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Simav registered the lowest at 1.7 degrees Celsius.

In southern Türkiye, the Mediterranean Region recorded an average temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius above its long-term average of 24.1 degrees Celsius. Temperatures reached 41.6 degrees Celsius in Kozan, while the lowest reading was 3.3 degrees Celsius in Göksun.

The coastal district of Kaş, in Antalya, also broke its September temperature record. The temperature reached 39.4 degrees Celsius, exceeding the previous record of 38 degrees Celsius by 1.4 degrees Celsius.

In central Türkiye, the Central Anatolia Region recorded an average temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, compared with its long-term average of 18.3 degrees Celsius. Temperatures ranged from minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Kangal to 35.6 degrees Celsius in Çankırı.

In northern Türkiye, the Black Sea Region recorded an average of 19.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above its long-term average of 19.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature reached 38.2 degrees Celsius in Boyabat, while the lowest was 3 degrees Celsius in Bayburt.

In eastern Türkiye, the Eastern Anatolia Region recorded the largest increase above its long-term September average. Temperatures averaged 19.5 degrees Celsius, compared with the usual 18.5 degrees Celsius, placing the region 1 degree Celsius above seasonal norms.

Malatya recorded the region’s highest temperature at 36.6 degrees Celsius, while Ardahan registered the lowest at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

In the Southeastern Anatolia Region, the average temperature reached 26.7 degrees Celsius, compared with the long-term average of 25.9 degrees Celsius. Cizre recorded the country’s highest temperature for the month at 42.4 degrees Celsius, while Ceylanpınar registered the region’s lowest at 12.1 degrees Celsius.