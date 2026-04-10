A Serbian citizen living in Türkiye has officially embraced Islam in a formal ceremony held in the Karasu district of Sakarya in northwestern Türkiye, adopting the name “Mehmet” following his conversion.

David Lukic decided to convert after conducting personal research in the field of the history of religions and through social interactions in the district, where he was influenced by a relationship he formed locally. The conversion ceremony took place at the Karasu District Mufti’s Office.

The program, attended by the branch manager, Murat Çeti,n and witnesses, began with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Following a briefing by Çetin on the core principles of Islam, Lukic recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, marking his formal entry into Islam. The ceremony concluded with prayers.

At the end of the program, he was presented with a certificate of conversion, along with publications from the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and a copy of the Holy Quran.