Lake Keramettin, a critical source of irrigation for the agricultural lands of Keramettin village in Edirne's Süloğlu district, finds itself in the grip of a severe drought aggravated by increasing evaporation amid rising temperatures.

With a capacity of 218,000 cubic meters, the lake serves as a lifeline for local farmers who have been struggling with a dwindling water supply. This water body irrigates an expansive 6,000 decares of agricultural land, primarily cultivated with corn, sunflowers and clover.

Erdogan Uzun, the Head of Keramettin Village Irrigation, lamented the unprecedented dry spell the region has been experiencing. He pointed out that this is the driest period in recent times, dating back to 2014, when they last encountered such a severe drought.

Uzun highlighted the severity of the situation, saying: "We are unable to approach the water distribution point at the bottom of the pond because of the diminishing water levels. This is something we haven't encountered in years."

The consequences of this drought are hitting local farmers hard, resulting in decreased crop yields. Uzun detailed the extent of the crisis, saying: "We are facing water shortages like never before. The lake has been in operation for 35 years, and we have never witnessed a drought of this magnitude since its establishment. Many of our crops are withering, and some had to be harvested prematurely. I urge our farmers to resort to alternative irrigation methods, particularly for corn cultivation."

The impact on corn yields has been particularly severe.

"Last year, some places yielded up to 2 tons of corn per acre under favorable conditions. Unfortunately, this year, achieving even 1 ton per acre has been challenging. We are looking at a staggering 50% decrease in yields," Uzun explained.

Considering the crisis, local farmers are appealing for support from authorities and an increase in corn prices. Tuncay Özcan, a producer, expressed his dismay at the unprecedented nature of this drought, lamenting that such a dire situation has never been witnessed in the region's history.

As the region grapples with the water crisis, farmers and authorities are working together to find solutions to mitigate the impact on agriculture and the livelihoods of those dependent on it.