Seychelles, an island country with a total population of 99,000 in East Africa, has sent 66 tons of aid for Türkiye's earthquake victims following the devastating twin earthquakes in the country's southeast, the Turkish Embassy in Nairobi said Thursday.

In a statement shared on the Nairobi Embassy's Twitter account, the people of Seychelles donated blankets, winter clothes and beds to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts in the quake-hit regions.

''We are thankful to the friendly Seychellois people who have donated 66 tonnes of blankets, winter gear and mattresses to contribute to the earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye,'' the statement read.

Tourism revenues of Seychelles, which is one of the leading tourism destinations in Africa, make up about half of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).