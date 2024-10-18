In the Manavgat district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, Fatma Sevinç, who has been herding goats for 45 years, still draws water from a nearly 2,500-year-old well situated in the ancient city of Selge.

The historical Selge Ancient City, established at the foothills of the Taurus Mountains, dates back to around 500 B.C. Known as a "mountain city," the site has hosted many civilizations, and its last residents are the Yörüks.

Fatma Sevinç, 59, one of the Yörük residents living in the village of Altınkaya within the boundaries of the ancient city, began herding at a young age.

After getting married, she continued to live in the same village, grazing her goat herd in and around the ancient city.

On days when her goats cannot find grass, Sevinç ties tree branches to her back and makes a challenging 20-minute climb to bring food for them, also feeding her dogs with bread and other food she carries in bags.

Sevinç meets her herd's water needs from the ancient well, which has water available year-round. She pulls water from the well with buckets tied to a rope, and she also sources her drinking water from a spring in the ancient city.

Walking over 10 kilometers (0.62 miles) daily among the historical ruins, Sevinç also protects the ancient site from potential dangers, such as wildfires.

Sevinç told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that her childhood was filled with hardship and deprivation.

She expressed that she has been engaged in farming and herding since she was a child, stating: "After getting married, we completely turned to herding. We live within the Selge Ancient City. Our house is inside the ancient stadium, meaning we are in a first-degree archaeological site. The ancient city is built on mountainous and challenging terrain, and that’s why I walk for hours every day. Sometimes I climb for minutes with branches on my back."

Sevinç noted that people are often surprised to see her herding in such a challenging area, saying: "It feels wonderful to be a shepherd in the ancient city. I think about the ancient people and wonder how they brought these huge stones to the mountains."

She conveyed that she is both a shepherd and a protector of the ancient city, stating: "We work here like guards. We report any small fire in the forest surrounding the ancient city. The ancient city gives us life. We meet our goats’ water needs by pulling water from the ancient well with buckets."

"I also meet our drinking water needs from a spring in an ancient structure known as 'king’s water.' We were told that this water source was left by the Romans. I wonder who drank from these waters back then? Now, it is our turn to benefit from them," she added.