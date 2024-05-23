An ancient shipwreck has been discovered during underwater research as part of the ongoing excavations at the ancient city of Perinthos in the Turkish northwestern city of Tekirdağ, a scholar from Mimar Sinan University announced.

Professor Zeynep Koçel Erdem, a faculty member of the Archeology Department at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, shared the findings on Thursday at the "Ancient Cities in Tekirdağ" conference. Erdem highlighted Perinthos' significance as a central hub from prehistoric times to the present day.

The conference, held at the Yahya Kemal Beyatlı Cultural Center, was organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism as part of Museums Week activities.

Erdem pointed out that the ancient city had two major harbors: the eastern harbor, which was used for commercial purposes, and the western harbor, which served military functions.

In addition to the land excavations, Erdem emphasized the ongoing underwater investigations at Perinthos. "Our underwater studies are continuing. Perinthos has a long coastline, and dives have been conducted to identify cultural assets," she said.

Underwater documentation efforts are being conducted, Erdem explained, adding: "We aim to obtain precise topographic data by examining the surrounding area and the coastline of Perinthos. How was the seabed, and what changes occurred due to earthquakes? Are there any existing archaeological remains underwater?"

Erdem revealed that a remotely operated vehicle equipped with sensors and radar scanned the seabed and detected a shipwreck at a depth of 60 meters (about 197 feet). "Next year, we plan to dive with a camera to further investigate this shipwreck," she added.

Excavations at Perinthos, located in the Marmaraereğlisi district, began in 2020 under Erdem's leadership. The excavations have unearthed 5,000-year-old artifacts, including pottery, spoon fragments, cooking vessels and animal bones. Significant findings related to the ancient city's theater area have also been discovered.

Perinthos, also known as Perinthus, was an ancient city located in the northwestern part of modern-day Türkiye, near the city of Tekirdağ. Founded by colonists from Samos around 600 B.C., Perinthos held strategic importance due to its location on the Marmara Sea, connecting the Aegean Sea to the Black Sea through the Bosporus. This prime position made it a critical center for trade and military activities.

Over the centuries, Perinthos was influenced by various civilizations, including the Greeks, Romans and Byzantines. This blend of cultures is reflected in the city’s archaeological remains, which include public buildings, temples, theaters and fortifications.

Perinthos is also notable in Greek mythology. According to legend, Heracles (Hercules) visited the city, and the citizens of Perinthos, known for their hospitality, received him warmly. In gratitude, Heracles helped the city defend itself against its enemies. This mythological connection adds to the city’s cultural heritage and its place in ancient lore.