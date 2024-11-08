Preply, an English tutoring platform, has published a new research summary based on a comprehensive literature review, shedding light on the sociological and psychological aspects of hobbies. The study, which surveyed 2,094 participants from Türkiye, revealed that four out of five people choose hobbies to relieve stress. Additionally, shopping was identified as the most popular hobby in Türkiye.

According to Preply's European Regional Manager, Mustafa Ali Sivişoğlu, this research highlights the significance of hobbies in modern life. "Our study shows that hobbies help us feel good and provide a sense of accomplishment," he explained. "It’s also surprising that shopping is the top hobby in Türkiye."

The research also examined how hobbies and leisure activities relate to socialization needs and their impact on mental health. Studies referenced in the research indicate that hobbies contribute to psychological well-being, boost personal resilience, and help manage stress. In one U.S.-based study, 81% of participants (or four out of five) stated that their main expectation from hobbies was relieving stress.

Sivişoğlu emphasized the growing importance of hobbies for stress relief, stating, "Our research shows that a significant portion of people turn to hobbies to reduce stress. Among the top expectations from hobbies, 57% of participants seek solitary time, 56% seek creative expression and 56% enjoy a sense of achievement."

When examining hobby preferences, Preply found that shopping ranks as the most popular activity in Türkiye, with 48% of participants choosing it. This was followed by interests in technology and computers, with 40% of people stating they enjoy spending their free time watching or engaging with tech-related content. Travel was also a favorite, with two out of five people in Türkiye considering it a hobby.

Sivişoğlu noted that hobby preferences are often influenced by cultural, economic and social factors, stating, "While activities like cooking, reading and spending time with pets are popular globally, shopping, technology and travel take the lead in Türkiye. This variation across regions highlights the diverse cultural landscapes of hobby preferences."

A particularly interesting finding in Preply's research was the growing trend of learning languages as a hobby. The term "polyglot" has become increasingly popular as people pursue language learning beyond professional or academic needs. Sivişoğlu shared his thoughts on this, saying, "Language learning is no longer just for work or education. It can be a rewarding hobby too, and platforms like Preply make it more accessible, turning language study into an enjoyable and affordable activity."

As remote learning has become more widespread, especially following the global pandemic, learning languages through online platforms has become a preferred option for many. Preply’s data suggests that language learning can become a valuable and fun hobby for those looking to expand their skills in their free time.

Sivişoğlu concluded, "We hope this research helps guide those looking to adopt new hobbies and sheds light on how these activities play a vital role in our personal well-being."