The ski season has officially begun at Palandöken Ski Resort in Erzurum, one of Türkiye's premier winter sports destinations, with snow depth reaching 82 centimeters (32 inches).

Recent snowfall in the city has contributed to the thick snow cover, and the resort, operated by Ejder3200 Inc., a subsidiary of the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, has worked tirelessly to prepare the slopes for the new season.

As the season kicked off on Friday, numerous skiing enthusiasts headed to Palandöken to enjoy the first day on the slopes. Visitors took advantage of free rides on the lifts, and under sunny skies, they experienced the first ski runs of the year.

Kıvanç Kütüker, a skiing enthusiast, expressed his excitement, saying he had missed skiing dearly. He noted that despite it being the season's first day, the slopes were in excellent condition with a thick snow layer, adding that the snow's crystal-like texture made skiing on the powder much more enjoyable.

Cable cars are seen at Palandöken Ski Resort, Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Güneş Tiryaki, who traveled from Istanbul as soon as she heard the slopes were ready, shared her enthusiasm: "We’ve been waiting for this moment. As soon as we heard the news, we came here. Today is our first day, and the slopes are beautiful. I'll stay for about a week and enjoy skiing before heading back to Istanbul."

A formal opening ceremony for the ski resort is planned for later in the season.

Situated in the Palandöken Mountain range, the resort boasts some of the longest and highest ski slopes in Türkiye, making it a popular spot for both domestic and international visitors.

The resort’s elevation ranges from 2,000 to 3,100 meters (6,560 to 10,170 feet), and with an average snowfall of more than 2 meters annually, it offers excellent conditions for skiing and snowboarding.

Its slopes cater to a variety of skill levels, from beginners to advanced skiers, and it is equipped with modern facilities, including high-speed chairlifts and a well-maintained snow park.