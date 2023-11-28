Famed Turkish ski resorts from Erciyes in central Anatolia to Palandöken further in the country’s east count the last days for the official start of the new winter season, just after the first snow blanketed their mountaintops and slopes.

Palandöken Ski Resort with its renovated slopes and luxury facilities is expected to be the earliest starting point for skiing excitement in Türkiye this season, scheduled for opening on Nov. 29, according to recent information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Featuring a wide variety of leisure activities, from zip lines to paragliding and giant swings, the ski center in Erzurum province is one of the most preferred by ski lovers.

While it provides its visitors with exceptional nature and ski tracks equipped according to international standards, and five-star hotels, the ski center also offers easy access to the airport, situated some 20 kilometers (12.42 miles) away, and the city center at a distance of only 4 kilometers.

Palandöken, which emerged as a popular hub for the night-skiing as well is home to 55 tracks with the length ranging from one to 14 kilometers. It boasts both natural and artificial snow, therefore offering an uninterrupted skiing experience.

"Being a winter city, we have not hesitated to invest in Palandöken and Konaklı ski resorts," Mayor Mehmet Sekmen told AA.

Sekmen mentioned that they have prepared the slopes and taken the required safety measures, emphasizing that there is no avalanche danger in the center.

Recalling the total length of the tracks reaching nearly 100 kilometers Sekmen further said: "We also have one of the few sledding centers in the world, with a length of 1 kilometer and a width of 7 meters.”

“We continue to increase the number of tourists coming each year. This year, we anticipate 2.5 million tourists. I believe we will easily reach this number. Because it is impossible to find another ski resort of this quality and at this level," he maintained.

"When it comes to Erzurum, our distinction from other cities and ski resorts is evident both in terms of the length and safety of the slopes and the quality of the snow. The proximity of the airport to the city, the beauty of our ski resorts, the length of our slopes, and the night skiing create awareness for us," he said.

Pine trees and slopes are covered in snow at Palandöken Ski Center, Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

The depth of snow reached 74 centimeters (29.13 inches) at Palandöken, according to the measurements figures shared by AA on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Erciyes Ski Resort, another key winter spot is also gearing up to welcome its visitors with 19 mechanical facilities and 112 kilometers of interconnected ski slopes accessible to skiers.

Zafer Akşehirlioğlu, the general manager of Kayseri Erciyes A.Ş. told AA they have diligently prepared for the upcoming season throughout the summer, prioritizing the safety of skiing enthusiasts

"With the arrival of autumn, we are fixing distortions on our slopes. In addition to that, all our mechanical facilities are being overhauled. From the lubrication of mechanical facilities to every bolt, all maintenance has been done. Our snowmaking units are also being overhauled. Finally, the tests are being conducted," he informed.

Akşehirlioğlu mentioned that, as in every summer and autumn period, they participated in many international winter tourism fairs this year, introducing the Erciyes Ski Resort.

“After the snowfall and the drop in temperatures, we commenced the snowmaking works. Hopefully, we will open our season in December," he further said.

The start of the new season at the Keltepe Ski Center built on Keltepe mountain in the northern Black Sea province of Karabük and put into service by the Youth and Sports Ministry three years ago on the other hand is planned for the last week of December.

The ski center, located at an altitude of 2,000 meters offers enthusiasts an 873-meter-long chairlift with 64 chairs that can carry 1,200 people per hour, a 58-seat chairlift with a length of 690 meters, and baby lift systems.

Coşkun Güven, the provincial director of youth and sports noted in his interview with AA that the center has been serving as Türkiye's 53rd ski center for about three seasons.

"Last week, there was intense snowfall in many regions of Türkiye. Our region also got its share of it. The snowfall made us happy, giving as a herald of a good season," Güven concluded.