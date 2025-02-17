Experts have noted that smoking, which is a major cause of many diseases in Türkiye, has now started as early as 10 years old. They emphasize the insidious harm of smoking, stating that it reaches the brain within 5-10 seconds of being inhaled, enters the bloodstream, causes changes in the mouth, and the poison gradually accumulates over time.

Specialist Dr. Havva Ulu, who works at the Smoking Cessation Clinic of the Selçuklu 3rd Healthy Life Center, highlighted that quitting smoking is a lifestyle change. She outlined the steps followed for individuals wishing to quit, stating that the Ministry of Health provides free medication for those who want to quit.

She explained, "The person needs to make up their mind first; maybe in a few months, the brain will gradually adjust, and willpower will start playing a role. We have a scale to measure the degree of addiction in patients, and based on this, we determine the treatment methods. We can provide the free medications covered by the Ministry of Health or, if necessary, offer nicotine replacement therapy."

"Motivational counseling is crucial, and the patient’s willpower is essential. Quitting smoking is a lifestyle change, and just like in anything else, one needs to make that change," she said.

"Smoking doesn’t kill you, but it makes you suffer with various diseases." Dr. Ulu emphasized that those who make excuses to avoid quitting smoking often face serious health issues later on.

She explained: "The thought that often goes through people's minds is, 'smokers die, and non-smokers die too.' No one dies young from smoking. However, smoking is a silent issue that spans over many years. Every cigarette we smoke starts causing damage as soon as it enters our mouth. Within 5-10 seconds, it reaches the brain, enters the bloodstream, and begins affecting the mouth. The poison gradually accumulates."

Dr. Ulu likened smoking to the branches of a tree: "It starts with small branches and eventually reaches the main stem. Up to the age of 40, there may be no visible symptoms. Especially if you’re active in sports, you might experience coughing after running, and your quality of life could decrease."

She continued, "If you smoke a pack a day, you’re spending at least half an hour to an hour on smoking – time that could be better spent on healthier habits. These habits can lead to much better places. Ultimately, it’s about your health. Just because smoking doesn’t kill you today doesn’t mean it won’t tomorrow. Every cigarette you smoke brings harm. For this reason, you must quit."

She also highlighted the severe consequences: "It doesn’t kill you, but like many diseases, it makes you suffer. The most significant causes are 85-90% of lung cancer and COPD. We see people who are out of breath, even those who can’t go to the bathroom without an oxygen tank. Smoking is the main cause of this."

Dr. Ulu also addressed the concerning trend of smoking initiation, stating, "Smoking initiation has unfortunately dropped to as early as 10-11 years old." She explained that the age at which people begin smoking has decreased in recent years.

"The main reasons for this are the lack of family education and the influence of peer groups. The family’s basic culture and education are crucial," Dr. Ulu said. "When a child lacks beneficial habits such as sports, reading, or cultural activities, they may turn to smoking to fill that void. Educators play an important role here. If a child doesn’t feel this void, they won’t seek out harmful habits like smoking. But when children feel that emptiness at home or school and are influenced by peers who say, 'It’s fine, just try it,' they may start smoking to assert themselves or boost their ego."

She emphasized the importance of education both at home and in school: "This is how nicotine, like other drugs, becomes harmful and addictive from an early age."

Mustafa Angı, a patient who sought help from a smoking cessation center, shared his personal journey. "I decided to quit smoking six months ago, but I wasn’t very successful at first," he said. "I had some prejudices about smoking cessation centers. There were many procedures, and I’m not a fan of procedures. However, during a diet checkup, my doctor suggested I try it, and since I was already determined to quit, I agreed."

He described the process: "The doctor performed tests and explained the procedures to me. Initially, I didn’t think I could quit, but thankfully, I did. After quitting, I was seriously stressed for two days. During that time, I was painting the house, which helped relieve some of the stress."

Mustafa concluded, "It’s important to replace the stress with something else for those two to three days because it really creates serious stress."