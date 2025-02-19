Heavy snowfall began in Istanbul's high areas on Wednesday morning, with the Meteorological General Directorate warning that the weather conditions will continue for several more days.

The snow is intermittently affecting the European side of the city, particularly in districts such as Sultangazi, Eyüpsultan, Küçükçekmece and Başakşehir, while areas like Arnavutköy have seen more intense snowfall.

As the snow gradually spread, areas like Bağcılar, Esenler, Kağıthane, Sarıyer, Beyoğlu and Beşiktaş were also covered. The snow reached the Asian side of the city, with Ümraniye experiencing snowfall as well. Some parts of the city, especially those with heavier snow, have turned completely white. Drivers are urged to exercise caution due to accumulating snow on the roads.

The Kemerburgaz Airport road, heavily affected by the snow, has also turned white. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) snow-clearing teams are actively salting and clearing the roads to keep access to Istanbul Airport open, although traffic congestion is causing slow-moving vehicles.

Intense snowfall has disrupted the area surrounding Istanbul Airport, prompting the Istanbul Airport Operator (IGA) to continue snow-clearing operations on the runways and roads. Although some flights have been canceled due to a Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM) decision, air traffic has otherwise remained unaffected.

To mitigate the impacts of the severe weather, Sabiha Gökçen International Airport has announced a 10% flight cancellation on Feb. 20 and 15% on Feb. 21. The airport's Ground Authority (HEAŞ) has urged passengers to stay updated on flight statuses by checking with their airlines.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül has issued an urgent warning to citizens regarding the ongoing adverse weather conditions. In a post shared on social media, he stated that the weather is expected to remain harsh on Feb. 19-21. Gül advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, use winter tires, take precautions against freezing and opt for public transportation when possible.